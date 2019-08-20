Jon Jones Says He’d Embarrass Brock Lesnar If He Returns To UFC

If Brock Lesnar were to return to the UFC and target Jon Jones, “Bones” believes he’d demolish “The Beast.”

There was a time when Lesnar ruled the roost in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Lesnar went from being the WWE champion to competing for a spot on the Minnesota Vikings NFL team, to the Octagon. Lesnar finds himself back in the squared circle, but his wrestling peer Kurt Angle told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that “The Beast” would like to take on Jones.

“I know he said he’s retired… the one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones.”

It didn’t take long for Jones to catch wind of Angle’s claim. “Bones” made it clear that he doesn’t give Lesnar much of a chance at beating him.

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

“Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him.”

“He knows that’s what his friends want to hear, but he doesn’t really want this fight. Trust me.”

Jones is the current UFC light heavyweight champion, but many believe “Bones” will eventually move up in weight. Jones is coming off a split decision victory over Thiago Santos. His next move is unknown, but a potentially lucrative third bout with Daniel Cormier is all but off the table after “DC” was knocked out by Stipe Miocic in their rematch.

Lesnar’s last UFC bout was back in July 2016. He initially scored a unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt. The result was changed to a No Contest after Lesnar failed his drug test.

Lesnar teased a showdown with Cormier back in July 2018, shoving “DC” following his KO win over Miocic in their first encounter. The fight never materialized as Lesnar told UFC president Dana White that he won’t be returning to the Octagon.