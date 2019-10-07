Jon Jones Says Israel Adesanya Lacks Confidence To Fight Him

Jon Jones isn’t convinced that Israel Adesanya has mustered up the courage to fight him yet.

This past Saturday night (Oct. 5), Adesanya took on Robert Whittaker for the undisputed UFC middleweight championship. “The Last Stylebender” dropped Whittaker at the end of the opening frame. Adesanya made good in the following round, stopping “The Reaper” via TKO.

Jon Jones Dogs Israel Adesanya’s Confidence

While confidence is the last thing most would think Adesanya is lacking, Jones appears to believe that the newly-crowned undisputed middleweight king is getting cold feet on a showdown with him at light heavyweight. Here’s what the 205-pound ruler said on his Twitter account.

By the time this kid gets his confidence together I’ll probably already be in the heavyweight division. I don’t need to wait till 2021 to start believing in myself https://t.co/PE16eSVl9i — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 7, 2019

Jones and Adesanya have been exchanging verbal shot recently. It all started when Adesanya said he was hunting another GOAT in Jones after defeating Anderson Silva. Jones then dared Adesanya to “f*ck with the king of the jungle.”

Jones’ next bout is currently unknown. While the UFC appeared to be heading in the direction of Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz, Blachowicz ended up being booked to take on Jacare Souza. As for Adesanya, it appears Paulo Costa is in line for the next middleweight title opportunity.

Do you think Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya should take place next, or should the bout be saved until Adesanya has had a few UFC middleweight title defenses?