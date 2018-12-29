Jon Jones Says He Won’t Fight DC At Heavyweight

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have fought each other inside the Octagon twice before. Both results have been the same. In their first meeting in 2015, Jones took home a unanimous decision victory, retaining his then-light heavyweight title. Then, in July of last year, the two rematched in the main event of UFC 214.

This time, however, Cormier was defending his 205-pound title. Jones was able to land a hellacious head kick in the third round, finishing Cormier for the knockout win. Of course, that result was later overturned after “Bones” tested positive for a banned substance. Now, he’ll make his Octagon return tonight (Sat. December 29, 2018) at UFC 232. Jones is facing Alexander Gustafsson to crown the new light heavyweight champion.

However, with their last fight being overturned to a No Contest, it seems like a trilogy bout between Jones and Cormier is in order. Cormier is currently the UFC heavyweight champion of the world, a weight class Jones has long considered moving up to. But as he tells Fox Sports 1, Jones has no intentions of fighting Cormier at heavyweight (via MMA Fighting):

“Nah, no,” Jones said. “He looks good at heavyweight. He’s designed to be a heavyweight. He’s comfortable there. He naturally goes to heavyweight between every fight. That is his spot, and like I said, he makes a great heavyweight champion.

“Even before fighting me, he was on a tear at heavyweight. That’s his zone. I have no reason to challenge him at heavyweight, because for me it’s not personal. When he comes down to light heavyweight, it’ll be personal again.

“And he can have what he has, I’ll have what I have, and that’s being the most dominant light heavyweight champion, the only light heavyweight champion since 2011.”

What do you think about Jones saying he won’t fight “DC” at heavyweight?