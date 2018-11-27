Jon Jones Says He Still Drinks & Smokes Weed ‘Once In A While’

Jon Jones has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. While he’s regarded as one of, if not the, greatest of all time, Jones has also had a very controversial career. His issues with the law outside the cage, substance abuse, and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) have left blemishes on his career.

“Bones” is currently coming off a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension. He’ll attempt to reclaim the light heavyweight championship later this year (December 29, 2018) when he faces Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232. With his return to the cage, fans are hoping that Jones has cleaned up his act, so that he can be relied upon to stick around for the long haul.

However, Jones made some interesting comments during his appearance on yesterday’s (Mon. November 26, 2018) episode of the “Ariel Helwani MMA Show.” Jones admitted that he isn’t completely sober, and still drinks and smokes pot from time to time:

“No. I still drink,” Jones admitted. “I smoke pot too every once in a while. I’m at a very healthy place. I mean, I don’t know, who knows. My coaches know I drink. I’m done trying to hide being – not like a crazy, crazy amount. You know, some weekends, mainly on the weekends.

“It was something I was striving for (complete sobriety), especially going to rehab this summer, I was striving for complete sobriety. But I’m not ready for it. It’s not who I was and not who I am, kind of in my life and in my career. And, I’m at a point where I can be honest with myself.”

VIDEO: here’s my full in-studio interview with @JonnyBones from earlier today. Really enjoyed having him stop by: https://t.co/AGKOqvrr6l We talked about a lot of things, but I thought his answer to whether he’s sober these days was one of the most notable moments. pic.twitter.com/UG1KvQBKY6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 26, 2018

What do you think about Jones saying he still drinks and smokes weed now and then?