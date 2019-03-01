Jon Jones Says “Thank God” Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Retired

Perhaps one of the biggest disappointments about Jon Jones and Anthony Johnson’s mixed martial arts (MMA) careers is that the two never got to fight each other. “Rumble” possessed fight-changing power that has been the downfall of some of the greatest light heavyweights the sport has ever seen. However, Jones is arguably the most talented athletic specimen to have ever stepped inside the cage.

A match-up between the pair is as unpredictable as any other. Unfortunately, when Jones and Johnson were scheduled to fight each other, the fight was called off after “Bones” got into some legal issues outside the Octagon. Now, Johnson is retired from MMA competition while Jones has found himself back on top at 205 pounds.

Speaking on “Anatomy of a Fighter”, Jones said “thank god” Johnson retired while being recognized as “the scariest dude around” at the time (via BJPenn.com):

“Thank god that boy retired, I don’t know what got into him…” Jones said. “That weed must have been good! That made no sense, he was right there as the scariest dude around. He ain’t never getting down to light heavyweight again, thank god.”

Jones will defend his light heavyweight championship against Anthony Smith tomorrow night (Sat. March 2, 2019) in the main event of UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV). It will be his first UFC title defense since 2015.

Who do you think would’ve won a potential clash between Jones and “Rumble”?