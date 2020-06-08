Jon Jones Says The UFC Has Been Ripping Him Off For Years

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t holding his tongue on how he feels about what the UFC has paid him over the years.

Jones is considered to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA but he feels he isn’t paid accordingly. “Bones” expressed his desire to move up to the heavyweight division as long as he was given a bump up in pay. Negotiations broke down quickly and Jones has suggested vacating the light heavyweight gold until he receives a satisfactory offer.

Jon Jones Feels He Was Ripped Off By UFC

In some Twitter posts, Jones recalled the time the UFC gave him a brand new Bentley. “Bones” said he was starry-eyed at the time due to being young in the MMA game. Behind the scenes, however, “Bones” feels he was ripped off.

When I was in my prime, the Ufc‘s way of not paying me was telling me I wasn’t a star. Had me grateful for a new car meanwhile making tens of millions without my knowing. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

“When I was in my prime, the Ufc‘s way of not paying me was telling me I wasn’t a star. Had me grateful for a new car meanwhile making tens of millions without my knowing.”

Impressed a young kid with a Bentley to fight Lyoto Machida while they collected millions — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

“Impressed a young kid with a Bentley to fight Lyoto Machida while they collected millions.”

When I was in my prime, the Ufc‘s way of not paying me was telling me I wasn’t a star. Had me grateful for a new car meanwhile making tens of millions without my knowing. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

“When I was in my prime, the Ufc‘s way of not paying me was telling me I wasn’t a star. Had me grateful for a new car meanwhile making tens of millions without my knowing.”

UFC president Dana White has said that being the pound-for-pound king doesn’t mean you’re paid like a superstar. White said it all comes down to drawing ability. He also claimed that Jones demanded Deontay Wilder money, which falls in the $30 million range. Jones has denied making this claim and said the UFC has never paid him anywhere near that amount of money.

If cooler heads prevail, then the next move for Jones could be a light heavyweight title defense against either Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz. Reyes gave Jones all he could handle back in February but lost a controversial unanimous decision. Blachowicz is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Corey Anderson.