Jon Jones Says UFC Won’t Meet Asking Price For Francis Ngannou Bout

It looks like any hope for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou has been dashed.

Jones and Ngannou have been going back-and-forth on social media regarding a potential fight. “Bones” may be the UFC light heavyweight champion but he gained confidence in a potential move up in weight class after seeing Ovince Saint Preux take on Ben Rothwell. Ngannou questioned just how serious Jones is.

Jones vs. Ngannou Dashed Over Money

While things were heating up between Jones and Ngannou, the UFC light heavyweight champion took to his Twitter account to reveal that the UFC won’t match his asking price.

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

If Jones’ tweets were just a knee-jerk reaction, he’ll likely put his UFC light heavyweight gold on the line against either Dominick Reyes in a rematch or Jan Blachowicz. If it isn’t, then the UFC will have to make a decision on the 205-pound title picture.

As for Ngannou, he’s hoping he doesn’t have to wait too long to return to the Octagon. While “The Predator” has been promised a heavyweight title opportunity, he may have to sit on the sidelines until Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III takes place.

While Jones is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport of MMA, he has been lacking a rivalry since his feud with Cormier seemingly ended. While many believe a change in weight class for “Bones” would be a breath of fresh air, it appears the UFC will not open up the checkbook.