Jon Jones On ESPN’s First Take: ‘Screw Daniel Cormier’

Jon Jones kept things short and sweet when discussing Daniel Cormier recently.

Jones is set to take on Alexander Gustafsson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. It’ll be Jones’ first bout since July 2017 and Gustafsson’s first scrap since May 2017.

Jon Jones Takes Aim At Daniel Cormier Again

Jones recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take. The crew wasted little time bringing up a quote from Cormier on Jones’ failed UFC 214 drug test. Jones kept his response brief:

“Can we swear on this show [laughs]. Screw Daniel Cormier.”

Stephen A. Smith then asked Jones about the slew of fighters who have called Jones out or have labeled him a cheater. “Bones” said he’s gotten over a bump in the road and he welcomes the hostility:

“I think it’s great man. I’ve been able to do great things in this sport and unfortunately I had a hiccup with this steroid situation. I’m grateful that USADA came out and proved my innocence by saying, ‘hey this was a bit of a misunderstanding,’ and it goes to show how dominant I’ve been in the sport.”

Cormier is a two-division champion, holding both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. Once Jones vs. Gustafsson II begins, Cormier will be stripped of his 205-pound gold. It’s easy to say that Gustafsson was the toughest opponent in Jones’ professional mixed martial arts career. The two fought back in Sept. 2013. Jones took a close, but unanimous decision victory.

Do you think Jon Jones wins UFC gold again before 2018 comes to a close?