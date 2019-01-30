Jon Jones Set for UFC 235 Press Conference Thursday

The stage is now set for Jon Jones to return to fighting action in Las Vegas. “Bones” will be defending his light heavyweight championship against Anthony “Lionheart” Smith next. They will headline UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Just a day removed from Jones being granted a conditional one-fight license for the state of Nevada, a press conference for UFC 235 has been announced.

The UFC’s Twitter page confirmed Jones, Smith, and co-main eventers UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman, and more will be in attendance. The press conference is free and open to the public:

Jones ran into some issues getting licensed to fight in Nevada last month. He fought Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December, capturing the vacant 205-pound title with a third-round TKO. However, the fight, which took place in California, was initially slated to go down in Las Vegas. But metabolites of the substance Jones was suspended for last year were found in his system.

It was deemed by scientists that Jones did not reingest anything banned, but this was instead a pulsing effect. No matter, Nevada could not grant Jones a license in time to fight Gustafsson. Thus, prompting UFC 232’s move to California. Now, after yesterday’s Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hearing, Jones is all set to take the cage against Smith from “Sin City” in March.

How do you think the UFC 235 press conference will go down Thursday?