Jon Jones Shares How He Endured Toughest Summer of His Life

Jon Jones is eager to continue writing his story this Saturday at UFC 235.

For a while, it looked as though we may have witnessed the ending to that story after Jon Jones had his second USADA violation after testing positive for turinabol after knocking Daniel Cormier out at UFC 214 in July of 2017. It was during this summer that Jon Jones also lost his mother to diabetes. Speaking with the LA Times, Jones shares how he endured this rough stretch of his life, and he credits that success to a higher power:

“It was more crying than it was praying,” Jones said. “It was my rock bottom, and you know … there’s nothing you can really say. You’ve just got to let go, believe in his strength and believe that the sun will shine the next day — that a day like this is still possible.

“I just needed to stay strong and let it all happen … it took a lot of strength. Today, I stand here knowing no man can hit me as hard as life hit me.”

Anthony Smith has 17 knockouts to his name and is viewed as one of the hardest hitters in the light heavyweight division, but after fighting on after the devastating blows of the summer, Jon Jones is more confident than ever that he is strong to enough to face any adversity in the Octagon and continue writing a story worth remembering:

“Every champion has his own stories, and mine have been difficult,” said. “I’ve definitely made things harder on myself. But whether the adversity is self-inflicted or not, I’m just here for the challenge.”

How much adversity do you believe Jon Jones will experience in the UFC 235 main event against Anthony Smith?