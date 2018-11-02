Video: Jon Jones Shoves Alexander Gustafsson At UFC 232 Presser

It didn’t take long for things to get heated between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

Earlier today (Nov. 2), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a pre-fight press conference for UFC 232. Featured in the presser were Jones, Gustafsson, Cris Cyborg, and Amanda Nunes. The festivities took place inside Hulu Theater in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones Shoves Alexander Gustafsson

Jones and Gustafsson traded barbs throughout the presser. “The Mauler” insisted that he was robbed in his first outing with “Bones.” Jones reminded Gustafsson of his losses to Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson, and Phil Davis. While nobody crossed the line when it came to the war of words, that didn’t stop things from getting physical:

The LHW strap is on the line! We run it back as 🇺🇸 @JonnyBones faces 🇸🇪 @AlexTheMauler at #UFC232! pic.twitter.com/m4j4LMLW0W — UFC (@ufc) November 2, 2018

UFC 232 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. As soon as Jones vs. Gustafsson II begins, Cormier will vacate his light heavyweight title. The co-main event will see Cyborg put her women’s featherweight title on the line against Nunes.

Jones hasn’t competed since July 2017 due to a run-in with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). “Bones” initially earned a knockout win over Cormier in their rematch, but he tested positive for turinabol. Jones was able to receive a reduced suspension and he is now eligible to compete again.

As for Gustafsson, he hasn’t competed since May 2017. “The Mauler” stopped Glover Teixeira in the fifth round. Gustafsson hasn’t fought since due to injuries and he had hoped for a title shot upon his return. He will get his wish next month.

What do you make of Jon Jones shoving Alexander Gustafsson?