Jon Jones Shuts Down Dominick Reyes’ “Fake Ass Respect”

Jon Jones is not having any of the pleasantries with Dominick Reyes ahead of their expected championship bout, not after Reyes took aim at the light heavyweight king in the past.

After Jon Jones expressed an interest in facing Reyes next, Dominick Reyes was unable to restrain his excitement of the prospect of challenging the legend for the title:

A champion so great, he is now going to be fighting the first of the next generation! It's such an honor and I can't wait for my crack at the king in the octagon.@JonnyBones #legendary #champion #new #champion #kingdom #mma #history pic.twitter.com/0jWgZ7SE2p — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 9, 2019

This respectful tenor clashes with some of Reyes’ past rhetoric about Jones, and Jones took notice:

You started this whole thing talking about party favors and now you’re going to show this fake ass respect? Serious question Dominic, what exactly is so next generation about you or your fighting style? Youre a new name, that’s the only thing different about you. https://t.co/aBZTr0I2A8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

Dominick Reyes would then laugh off Jones’s reply, requesting Jones ats him the next time he addresses him, while Jones went on to elaborate to his followers what he plans to do when placed opposite Reyes in the Octagon:

That’s the easy way out, I don’t do easy. There’s absolutely no where in his game I’m intimidated. He’s dangerous in the first round, after that I’ll figure him out and pick them apart https://t.co/BZp5AxZJNg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

Dana White has stated that Jones vs. Reyes is the fight to make next, but the bout has not yet been made official. Jon Jones last competed at UFC 239 in a narrow victory over Thiago Santos in Las Vegas, Nevada. As for Dominick Reyes, he earned his expected title shot with a first-round knockout of Chris Weidman at UFC Boston last month.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter exchange between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?