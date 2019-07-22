UFC Champion Jon Jones Speaks Out On Battery Allegations

Jon Jones has commented on an alleged strip club incident back in April.

KRQE News 13 brought word that Jones is facing battery charges. The charges stem from an alleged incident with a waitress at TD’s Eubank Showclub. The waitress claims that Jones slapped her “inappropriately” and forced her on his lap as he kissed her neck. Jones then allegedly got her in a chokehold and continued to touch her when asked to stop before leaving.

Jon Jones Denies Any Wrongdoing

Jones took to his Twitter account to address concern from fans over being involved in legal trouble again.

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/d3GPuRDfpb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well. And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December 😩 https://t.co/dmTH0x2Grv — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

A spokesperson for Jones, James Hallinan, said that the accusations against Jones were false. He also claimed that “Bones” didn’t know about the battery charge until KRQE News 13 brought it to his attention. Jones paid a $300 cash bond to drop a bench warrant.

Jones was seen in action earlier this month. He successfully defended his 205-pound gold against Thiago Santos via split decision. The bout headlined UFC 239. MMA News will provide updates on Jones’ battery charge as they become available.