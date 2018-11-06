Jon Jones Still Intrigued By Potential Brock Lesnar Bout

It has been over a year since Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar, but “Bones” would still like to fight the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder.

Jones is scheduled to take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232. The bout will be contested for the UFC light heavyweight title. The championship tilt will headline the pay-per-view inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29.

Jon Jones Still Interested In Brock Lesnar Match

Jones vs. Lesnar was teased after “Bones” initially defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 via knockout. That changed when Jones popped for turinabol and was stripped of his light heavyweight title. During the UFC 232 pre-fight press conference, Jones said he’s still intrigued by the match-up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Yeah I would like to fight Brock Lesnar still. Absolutely. Brock Lesnar is one of the most entertaining guys. People want to see him in the UFC against entertaining guys. Yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to the opportunity to still compete against Brock Lesnar.”

UFC heavyweight champion Cormier now has dibs on the Lesnar match-up. “DC” plans to retire in early 2019 and his bout with Lesnar could very well mark the end of his career. If Jones is to get a bout with Lesnar, then it’s likely that Cormier would have to be defeated. Few expect Lesnar to stick around if he loses to Cormier, especially if it’s a blowout. Time will tell what happens, but first Jones must take care of “The Mauler.”

Are you interested in seeing Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar?