Jon Jones Takes Dig At Tony Ferguson’s Personal Issues

Jon Jones fired back at Tony Ferguson’s remarks with a dig at his personal issues.

Jones has been the target of many verbal spats for years, but he was surprised when Ferguson took aim at him. “El Cucuy” is a lightweight, who many believe is deserving of the next UFC 155-pound title shot. The number one ranked UFC lightweight took to Twitter and issued a challenge to Jones.

Lot Of Shit Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again 🌱 Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath pic.twitter.com/VaGUrm25OX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2019

“Lot Of Shit Talk [Jon Jones]. You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again 🌱 Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath”

Jones responded by taking a shot at Ferguson’s personal issues in a now-deleted tweet.

“Wait, when did this beef start!? I thought we were cool!! You over there feeling suicidal Tony?”

Back in March, Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order against him. This wasn’t due to physical abuse, rather it was done in hopes of getting Ferguson some help after he showcased “erratic behavior.” Many were concerned about Ferguson’s mental health, but his wife dropped the restraining order in April and Ferguson made a successful return at UFC 238 with a TKO win over Donald Cerrone.

Jones followed up by saying he doesn’t understand why Ferguson called him out and claimed the two were discussing possibly training together.

“Lol no, that’s why this is all really confusing to me. Last time I spoke to Tony we were texting each other about possibly training sometime. It’s probably just a publicity stunt.”

The in yet another deleted tweet, Jones apologized for his remarks.

“Definitely should’ve used a better choice of words, deleted that last tweet. My fault, I’m sorry guys.”