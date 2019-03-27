UFC Champion Jon Jones Teases July Showdown With Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is adding fuel to the fire regarding rumors of a heavyweight clash with Stipe Miocic.

Bellator fighter and ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to reveal that Ariel Helwani told him Jones and Miocic are interested in fighting each other. Sonnen made note that Helwani isn’t in the business of speculation and that the possibility of Jones vs. Miocic is indeed real. “Bones” has used the talk as an opportunity to tease fight fans.

Jon Jones Stokes The Flames On Potential Stipe Miocic Bout

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder took to his Twitter account to ask fans if they’re ready to see him fight Miocic:

I don’t think you guys are ready to witness @stipemiocic and I, would July give you all enough time? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 27, 2019

Jones was last seen in action earlier this month. He successfully retained his light heavyweight gold against Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235. As for Miocic, he hasn’t fought since a July 2018 knockout loss to Daniel Cormier. Miocic has been calling for a rematch with Cormier, but “DC” is eyeing a big money fight with WWE star Brock Lesnar.

