Sunday, September 27, 2020

Jon Jones Teases Return To Light Heavyweight To Face Jan Blachowicz

By Ian Carey
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jon Jones took to Twitter following Jan Blachowicz’s defeat of Dominick Reyes last night at UFC 253 to tease a potential return to light heavyweight. Jones vacated the light heavyweight belt and announced he was moving up to heavyweight this summer.

Jones asked his followers on the social media platform if they would be annoyed if he “grabbed his belt back real quick.”

Jones also responded to a fan who said he feared Jan’s “Polish Power.”

Blachowicz called out Jon Jones following his victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

“Jon Jones, where are you?” the new Light Heavyweight Champion said. “I’m here. This is how we do it in Poland. I’m waiting for you.”

Blachowicz also responded to Jones’ comments on Twitter.

Jan Blachowicz Wins UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Jan Blachowicz is the 13th fighter to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and begins the 15th title reign in its lineage. He is the first fighter other than Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier to hold the belt since Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Jones defeated Rua for the title at UFC 128 on March 19th, 2011.

The win was the 4th in a row for Blachowicz. His last defeat came to Thiago Santos in February of 2019. Since then, Blachowicz has defeated Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza, Corey Anderson, and most recently Dominick Reyes to win the Light Heavyweight belt.

