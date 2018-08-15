Jon Jones Tested by USADA for the First Time This Year

Jon Jones has been tested by USADA for the first time in 2018.

Jones’s name has appeared in the Athlete Test History section of USADA’s official website, with the lone entry for 2018 being recently added. Jon Jones is currently awaiting the USADA hearing for his failed drug test in connection to UFC 214 last July. In a recent Instagram post Jones published this week, Jones can be seen hitting the mitts, and he has seemingly bulked up quite a bit during his downtime.

“Got to break in my new garage tonight, home gym coming soon 👊🏾 Shout out to my friends at @RVCA and @everlast for the gear🤙🏾”

Whether this recent test is any indication of an impending return of Jones or not is anybody’s guess.

The last time a UFC representative spoke at length about Jon Jones’s USADA situation is when UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky spoke on how the prospect of Jon Jones knowingly cheating under the revealed circumstances was highly unlikely:

“It would not make a lot of sense for an individual, a UFC athlete, especially a championship contender like Jon Jones who knew, ‘I’m tested quite regularly in this program’ – it would not make a lot of sense that that would be your drug of choice if you’re trying to cheat,” Novitzky said on the Joe Rogan Experience at the beginning of the year. “I think it’s come out after the fact that USADA did another test on Jon a month or two months after his positive test, and he was negative. So that would be indicative that the prohibited substance entered his system sometime after July 7th or 8th, and that was likely a pretty small amount and that cleared his system pretty quickly.

“Again, who knows where it plays out? But on the surface of things, at this point in the game with that type of information out there, it wouldn’t indicate intentional use. That could be wrong. I don’t know that definitively, and we’ll see how this plays out.”

As we continue to await Jon Jones’s fate and the rumors of a possible UFC 230 main event continue to circulate, one thing has been confirmed: If Jones does compete again soon, he would have passed this most recent test and any others that may take place prior to his comeback.

Do you think Jon Jones being tested again is any indication of whether he will be cleared to return soon?