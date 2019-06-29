Jon Jones: There Is No Reason To Take Anything Else From ‘DC’

Jon Jones isn’t in a rush to get a third fight with Daniel Cormier at heavyweight.

Jones is 1-0, 1 NC against Cormier. Both bouts took place at light heavyweight. Jones initially scored a knockout victory over Cormier in their rematch, but he was popped for turinabol. The bout result was changed to a No Contest.

Jones Says He Doesn’t Want To Take Anything Else From ‘DC’

Speaking to reporters during a scrum, Jones gave Cormier respect as a person and claimed he didn’t want to keep taking things from him (via BJPenn.com):

“I have had the opportunity to step up and fight heavyweight champions for years and I’ve never done it. I feel like me going up to heavyweight now would be me somehow trying to attack Daniel Cormier. And I have no reason to do that. I’ve beat the guy twice, and a part of me is happy for such a good man to let his dreams be true and to be the heavyweight champion. You know, he seems to give back to his community and he’s a great father. He’s just a stand-up class act for the UFC, and there is just no reason for me to take anything else from him.”

Cormier is the heavyweight champion, while Jones holds the light heavyweight gold. Jones will defend his 205-pound title against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6. Cormier takes on Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 241 on Aug. 17.