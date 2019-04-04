Jon Jones’ Coach Says He’s Well Aware Of Danger Thiago Santos Presents

Jon Jones’ camp appear to be leaving no stone unturned ahead of UFC 239.

Jones will defend his UFC light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos on July 6. The bout will headline UFC 239 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Jones is a heavy favorite going into the fight, his coach Mike Winkeljohn isn’t taking any chances.

Coach Winkeljohn Talks Santos’ ‘Explosiveness’

Winkeljohn was a guest on Submission Radio. During his appearance, Winkeljohn talked about the danger that Santos brings as a challenger (via MMAMania.com):

“I think it’s his explosiveness, along with the fact that he’s young and he’s going in there with really nothing to lose. And that’s the scariest part about it. That means those shots, those counters, those punches are coming at total full velocity because he’s got nothing to lose. He’s just going to throw the kitchen sink at Jon, and that’s scary sometimes when people just let go. It’s not so calculated where you go, okay, I know how he does this. Sometimes they come up with something new as a part of their camp and they can catch anybody.”

UFC 239 will also feature a women’s bantamweight title bout. Amanda Nunes will defend her gold against Holly Holm. A heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos has been agreed to for the July event.

Do you think the oddsmakers are underestimating Thiago Santos, or do you agree that this one will be another mismatch in favor of Jon Jones?