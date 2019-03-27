Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, Nunes vs. Holm Set For UFC 239

So much for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has revealed to ESPN that Jones will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas. On that same card, Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight gold on the line against Holly Holm.

UFC 239 Has Its Mega Fights

Jones had been teasing a heavyweight fight against Miocic for July. The former UFC heavyweight champion even responded saying, “Been ready, see you there.” Looks like that wasn’t the plan after all with White’s latest reveal.

Santos earned his title opportunity after knocking out Jan Blachowicz last month. The win extended “Marreta’s” streak to four. He has gone 8-1 in his last nine outings.

Nunes is coming off a stunning knockout victory over Cris Cyborg in under a minute. The win earned her the distinction of being called a “champ-champ” as she added the women’s featherweight title to her mantle. She’ll be dropping back down to 135 pounds to defend her bantamweight gold.

Holm has gone 2-4 in her last six outings. She picked up a solid win over Megan Anderson at 145 pounds back in June 2018. “The Preacher’s Daughter” was set to meet Aspen Ladd earlier this month, but the bout was canceled and now Holm will get yet another crack at UFC gold.

