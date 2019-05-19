Jon Jones: Thiago Santos Is Pretending To Be ‘Extremely Confident’

Jon Jones is doubling down on his initial response to Thiago Santos.

On July 6, Jones will defend the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Santos. The title clash will be UFC 239’s main event. It’ll be Jones’ second title defense in his current reign.

Jones Doubles Down On Response To Santos

Santos recently said that Jones will be remembered as a “roider.” Jones responded by saying Santos is already looking for a bright side if he loses their title bout. “Bones” took to his Twitter account to double down on those comments:

What do you do when you see no holes in your opponents game? You pretend to be extremely confident by talking a bunch of crap, left a bunch of weights and pray that your knock out power somehow comes through for you. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2019

“What do you do when you see no holes in your opponent’s game? You pretend to be extremely confident by talking a bunch of crap, [lift] a bunch of weights and pray that your knockout power somehow comes through for you.”

UFC 239 will feature a women’s bantamweight title bout in the co-main event. Champion Amanda Nunes will defend her gold against Holly Holm. A welterweight clash with potential title implications will also be featured as Ben Askren collides with Jorge Masvidal. Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will also share the Octagon.

What do you make of the banter between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos?