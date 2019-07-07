Jon Jones Thought He Won Every Round Against Thiago Santos

Jon Jones and his team thought every round was won in the UFC 239 headliner.

Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight gold against Santos last night (July 6). The bout went the distance and was contested in the standup for five rounds. “Bones” respected the power of Santos, who threatened with heavy punches and kicks. In the end, Jones won the bout via split decision.

Jon Jones Surprised By Split Decision

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, Jones admitted that he was surprised when one judge scored the fight for Santos (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was like, ‘Please, not like this.’ I was confident I won the fight. My coaches wouldn’t lie to me. We feel like we won every round. I was just extremely grateful honestly to have a fight like that. It’s extremely humbling. It drives me to study more, to work harder and to take the game even more seriously. It was a good warning for me tonight.”

As far as a potential second bout with “Marreta” is concerned, Jones said the possibility isn’t on his mind.

“I’m not too worried about a rematch because I know there’s a whole different can of worms I could have opened and they were never opened. I don’t think I even attempted to shoot on him and I’m curious what would happen if I did shoot on him the next time.”

