Jon Jones to Cain Velasquez: “My Heavyweight Days are Inevitable”

Jon Jones was made aware of Cain Velasquez’s recent comments regarding a potential contest between the two, and he has issued a response.

On Jon Jones’s Instagram, there is an old photo of Jon Jones and Cain Velasquez facing off, with a quotation from Cain Velasquez’s recent TMZ interview:

“I think I could [beat him]. I think I’m good enough,” Velasquez said. “Jon Jones, he’s an amazing athlete. I’ve watched him in all of his fights, I know what he’s capable of.

“Again, every guy poses a great challenge, I think he does as well but I think I could beat him, yeah.”

Jon Jones would take the opportunity to respond directly to the above quotation, raising doubts about Velasquez’s confidence:

“Your confidence is going to have to be on lock in order to beat me my guy,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Can’t be talking about ‘I think I can.’ I feed off picograms of self-doubt, and I can smell it from miles away.”

Jon Jones has teased a heavyweight run for years, and fans have been calling for the run even longer. And the timing seems to be perfect with Daniel Cormier being the champion, considering Jones already has a victory over Daniel Cormier and the money that Cormier vs. Jones III could generate at heavyweight. But it appears as though it is Cormier’s close friend and AKA training partner who has piqued Jones’s interest for heavyweight:

“For now let’s just focus on the fights ahead of us,” Jones wrote. “My heavyweight days are inevitable.”

The fight that is ahead of Jones is against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 in two weeks, March 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who do you believe would win if Jon Jones and Cain Velasquez ever met in the Octagon?