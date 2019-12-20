Jon Jones To Dominick Reyes: ‘Year After Year I Prove Guys Like You Aren’t Sh*t’

Jon Jones has some harsh words for Dominick Reyes ahead of UFC 247.

Jones is scheduled to put his UFC light heavyweight title on the line against Reyes on Feb. 8. The title bout will headline UFC 247 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It’ll be Jones’ third title defense in his current reign and of course, he’ll be looking to make it a successful one.

Jones Delivers Scathing Message To Reyes

It’s clear that Jones didn’t appreciate Reyes’ “party favors” line at the conclusion of UFC Boston. The light heavyweight king has taken that comment and is running with it ahead of the February showdown. Taking to his Twitter account, Jones had a harsh message for Reyes.

Dominic watching your interviews, it’s obvious you think you’re better than me. You never struggled with substance abuse, you have your big degrees, was always team captain at everything. We get it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2019

I’ve been looked over and counted out by guys like you for as long as I can remember. Year after year I prove guys like you aren’t shit. You’re in my world now. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2019

With that being said I hope you’re training for me harder than you trained for your NFL tryouts. You’re in a whole new league now #StudAthlete < #GodGivenTalent — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2019

Reyes brings with him a perfect 12-0 record going into his first UFC title bout. He’s coming off a first-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.