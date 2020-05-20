Jon Jones To Francis Ngannou: ‘I’ll Expose You’

Jon Jones continues to poke the bear in Francis Ngannou.

Jones and Ngannou have gone back-and-forth on social media since UFC Jacksonville on Wednesday night (May 13). Jones talked about a potential heavyweight run and how he’s beginning to consider it more as time passes. Ngannou questioned just how serious Jones is and the two have since expressed desire in fighting one another.

Jones Fires More Shots At Ngannou

Jones hopped on Twitter to respond to Ngannou’s latest post. “Bones” used the opportunity to take a dig at “The Predator.”

First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you https://t.co/F6FEcc4mGE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 20, 2020

“First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you.”

Ngannou is riding a four-fight winning streak. None of those bouts made it to the two-minute mark. In that span, he’s beaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes.

As for Jones, he’s the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. He’s coming off a successful title defense over Dominick Reyes back in February. The result was a bit controversial as many feel Reyes deserved the nod.

UFC president Dana White isn’t sure whether or not Jones and Ngannou actually want to fight one another. He said trading barbs on social media and booking fights are two different ballgames.

If the two don’t end up fighting each other, then their next moves seem pretty clear. For Jones, it’ll likely be a light heavyweight title defense against either Reyes in a rematch or Jan Blachowicz. For Ngannou, he either waits for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III or “The Predator” takes on Cormier for the gold should Miocic be stripped of the heavyweight title. It’s also possible that Ngannou could take another fight to stay active.