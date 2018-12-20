Jon Jones: I’m Totally Always Up To Fight Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones would still like a crack at Brock Lesnar.

Next Saturday night (Dec. 29), Jones will look to recapture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. The former light heavyweight ruler will take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the soon-to-be vacant 205-pound gold. This will be the first fight for both men in over a year.

Jon Jones Still Interested In Brock Lesnar Showdown

Before Jones was stripped of the light heavyweight title and the result of his UFC 214 bout was changed to a No Contest, “Bones” called out Lesnar. While it appears Daniel Cormier will be getting that fight now, Jones would still like to do battle with the former UFC heavyweight champion as he told reporters during a conference call (via MMAFighting.com’s Twitter account):

“Fighting Brock Lesnar is always appealing. That’s a win-win situation. That’s a huge money fight, and that’s me fighting a guy who’s a hell of a lot bigger than me. I’m totally always up for that.”

Many are wondering what the status of Lesnar will be in terms of a UFC return. While Lesnar is in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool, a report surfaced questioning whether or not the WWE will want to hold off Lesnar’s return to the Octagon as they’re lacking big stars. Lesnar’s longtime friend and on-air advocate Paul Heyman said there’s nothing holding Lesnar back from making a return to the UFC.

Before we can come close to talks of Jones vs. Lesnar, there’s still UFC 232 to get to. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the event when fight night arrives. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Any chance we get to see Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar someday?