Jon Jones Doesn’t See The Need For Third Bout With Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones says he would fight Daniel Cormier a third time, but he doesn’t see the point.

Jones is set to do battle in the main event of UFC 232 on Dec. 29. He’ll go one-on-one with Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch. The bout will be contested for the UFC light heavyweight title. While Cormier is the reigning 205-pound kingpin, he will relinquish his title once Jones vs. Gustafsson II starts.

Jon Jones Lacks Desire For Third Daniel Cormier Bout

Earlier today (Nov. 2), a UFC 232 pre-fight press conference was held. The presser featured Jones, Gustafsson, Cris Cyborg, and Amanda Nunes. During the presser, Jones said that a third bout with Cormier just doesn’t add up (via MMA Weekly):

“I would fight D.C. at heavyweight but I feel like I have nothing to prove. I’ve beaten him twice and I feel like beating him at heavyweight is putting all the cards in his favor. I have nothing to prove against Daniel Cormier. I always say that a lot of this fighting is not personal to me. My goal is just to be great, it’s not about these individual rivals. So me challenging Daniel Cormier would be making it a personal thing. If he had beat me, then I could see me challenging him. I’ve done enough to that guy. I’m going to let him breathe easy and let him enjoy some of his stuff.”

Jones didn’t waste any time causing a scene. During the faceoffs at the presser, “Bones” shoved “The Mauler.” Earlier in the night, the two traded barbs with Gustafsson claiming he was robbed in his first encounter with Jones. The former UFC light heavyweight champion reminded Gustafsson of his losses to Cormier, Anthony Johnson, and Phil Davis. The two will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to cap off 2018.

Do you think we’ll eventually see Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier III?