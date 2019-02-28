Jon Jones Has Two Adverse Drug Test Findings, UFC 235 Bout Still On

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has revealed several drug test results for Jon Jones ahead of UFC 235 and there were two adverse findings.

Since his failed UFC 214 drug test, Jones has been under the microscope more than ever when it comes to drug testing. His UFC 232 bout had to be moved to another state due to a trace amount of turinabol being found in his system, which was described as a “pulsing” effect by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). That “pulsing” effect is still present in Jones’ system.

Jon Jones Will Compete At UFC 235 Despite Two Adverse Drug Test Findings

When NSAC officials agreed to clear Jones to compete in the state of Nevada, they were sure to make it a point that if Jones were to pop for the M3 metabolite again, it would have to be within the same range of his prior atypical findings. That turned out to be the case prior to UFC 235. Here is a statement from the NSAC:

“Dr. Daniel Eichner, President and Laboratory Director of SMRTL, reviewed the above investigative reports and determined that they show no evidence that dehydrocholormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) has been re-administered. Dr. Eichner further provided that there is no scientific or medical evidence that the athlete (Jones) would have an unfair advantage leading up to, or for, his contest scheduled on March 2, 2019. The above analytical findings are consistent with the NSAC’s January 29, 2019 order to issue Mr. Jones a single fight license and, as such, the findings will not preclude him from competing on March 2, 2019. Mr. Jones will continue to be subject to random drug testing and monitoring so as to assure his continued compliance.”

Jones will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith this Saturday night (March 2) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event will see welterweight king Tyron Woodley put his gold on the line against Kamaru Usman. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 235.