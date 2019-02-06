Jon Jones Won’t Let UFC 235 Odds Fool Him

Jon Jones is expected to have his way with Anthony Smith, but “Bones” isn’t falling for the trap.

Sometimes a legit number one contender can’t catch a break with the oddsmakers or fans because of how dominant the champion is. That is the case with Smith, who will challenge Jones for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold on March 2. 5Dimes (via Best Fight Odds) has Jones as a massive -1165 favorite, with Smith sitting as the +750 underdog.

Jon Jones Doesn’t Plan To Fall Victim To Hype

Major upsets have certainly occurred in mixed martial arts. Matt Serra finished Georges St-Pierre, Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey, and Henry Cejudo defeated Demetrious Johnson. During the UFC 235 press conference, “Bones” made it clear that he isn’t taking Smith lightly (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s flattering, but at the end of the day it’s a very dangerous position to be in. When you are fighting a guy no one expects to win as the favorite you have to be smart enough and mature enough to stay at the drawing board, stay in practice, take your opponent very seriously. I take Anthony Smith extremely serious. He has 40 fights, double the fights I have. He’ll get my full, undivided attention.”

Many consider Jones to be undefeated as his lone loss was a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill. The infamous referee for that fight was Steve Mazzagatti. While the “Lionheart” has a chance to solve the puzzle of Jones, not too many people are holding their breath.

Do you think the oddsmakers are in for quite a shock, or is this one pretty much a forgone conclusion?