Jon Jones Hints at UFC Heavyweight Run Upon Return

There are only a few fighters who can match Jon Jones’s resume. He has dominated the entire light heavyweight division for many years and is still considered the greatest to ever step inside the octagon by many. But his run-ins with the law and being tested for banned substances on multiple occasions create doubts in the minds of many.

His fiercest rival Daniel Cormier captured the UFC heavyweight title after an impressive first-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic. Cormier now holds both belts for the light heavyweight and heavyweight division and is the only man to do so simultaneously.

Jones was silent for a few days and everybody was anxiously waiting for his response after Cormier defeated Stipe. Jones’ first tweet was a reply to a fan who said everyone in the MMA world is currently waiting for his response. To which Jones responded by saying that he hopes that the whole MMA community is having an awesome Monday and added that God is love.

Well I hope the whole MMM community is having an awesome Monday. Know that God is love https://t.co/6WYDXkpTN2 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 9, 2018

Then after a few moments, Jon posted a second tweet in which he hinted that he might return to the UFC as a Heavyweight.

Just keep in mind that life is a journey and not a race. If it’s in Gods will for me to still be here and healthy, please believe that they’ll be many more fights to come. Let’s not forget I’m still the youngest guy in the top 5 at HW & LHW @UniqueMazique 🙂🤙🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 9, 2018

Jon Jones last fought against Daniel Cormier at UFC which he won spectacularly with a third-round TKO. The decision was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission as Jon tested positive for Turinabol. He is waiting for his USADA trial which will determine the future of his fighting career.

