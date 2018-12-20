Jon Jones Unleashes on Daniel Cormier Over Comments About Steroid Use

Jon Jones unleashed a pair of messages aimed at Daniel Cormier after he once again questioned why the former light heavyweight champion had steroids in his system in their rematch

Jon Jones is preparing to fight Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 and Daniel Cormier is less than four months away from retirement but these two just can’t quit each other.

One of the most bitter rivalries in mixed martial arts history heated up again on Wednesday after Cormier was asked about Jones’ positive steroid test following their rematch in 2017 and his defense that the amount in his system was so low that it was comparable to a ‘pinch of salt’ in an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Jones ultimately served a 15-month suspension for the infraction of the UFC’s anti-doping policy but the independent arbitrator in the case ruled that he didn’t believe the former champion knowingly cheated.

Regardless, it never sat well with Cormier because Jones, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) nor anybody else has been able to explain why he even had trace amounts of steroids in his system.

“I never once said he didn’t win the fight. I’ve never said that. Even when people would tell me ‘no you didn’t get a fair shake, it’s not cool, he cheated’, I said the guy won the fights,” Cormier told Jim Rome when addressing Jones on his podcast. “Cause I’ve always said, I’m sure he’s not the only guy I’ve ever fought who’s on steroids. I’ve always said that. I’ve been very open about that but when you say a pinch of salt — why was the pinch of salt there?

“Why was it there without any explanation of why it got there? That’s my question. Why didn’t I have a pinch of salt in the swimming pool? That’s where my issue is. You win the fight, go ahead and win the fight but don’t leave anything to question is my response. Don’t have a pinch of salt. Don’t have tainted sex pills. Just don’t have that stuff and then we never have these discussions to discredit the things that you have done. That’s my response.

“Pinch of salt, no pinch of salt. You still had steroids in your system in a fist fight. Not cool.”

It didn’t take long for Jones to see those comments and then fire back with his own attack aimed at Cormier.

Late Wednesday night, Jones took to Twitter to go on the offensive against his former opponent with a pair of vitriolic messages aimed at the reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight champion.

“Daddy’s baby still out there whining,” Jones wrote. “What proud “double champion” just vacates his belt because someone else returns to the sport?

“Fight me one more time and prove you’re actually the champ-champ. I’ll donate $100,000 to a charity in San Diego if you accept. Conor McGregor was an actual double champ, the whole world knows your claim is a freaking joke. You’re more than welcome to be my first title defense.”

Cormier has said numerous times that he would love the chance to settle the score with Jones but never imagined he’d have the opportunity due to his pending retirement.

Given Jones’ stance on the issue now, Cormier might start reconsidering that end date if he has the chance to face his greatest rival one more time before calling it a career.

