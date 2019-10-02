Jon Jones Unleashes Series Of Tweets Aimed At Israel Adesanya

In the past, Jon Jones has claimed to drop his beef with Israel Adesanya but things have quickly changed.

This Saturday night (Oct. 5), Adesanya will collide with UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. This will be a middleweight title unification bout as Adesanya holds the interim gold. “The Last Stylebender” vs. “The Reaper” will serve as UFC 243’s main event inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Jon Jones Fires Shots At Israel Adesanya Ahead Of UFC 243

Jones took to his Twitter account to blast Adesanya for comments made about his UFC 239 performance against Thiago Santos.

.@stylebender Keep convincing yourself that one day you’ll be ready to face a boss like me. I’ll keep convincing myself that when that day comes, I will make you my absolute bitch. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

“[Israel Adesanya], keep convincing yourself that one day you’ll be ready to face a boss like me. I’ll keep convincing myself that when that day comes, I will make you my absolute b*tch.”

You said you saw me fight in person against Thiago and I didn’t look the same. I also got to see you fight KG, didn’t need to be in person. You were almost knocked out on more than one occasion — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

“You said you saw me fight in person against Thiago and I didn’t look the same. I also got to see you fight KG, didn’t need to be in person. You were almost knocked out on more than one occasion.”

Thiago couldn’t even touch my face and he grew up kickboxing. You only got to see my striking that night and now you’re convinced you’ll beat me? Let me see you in a wrestling match or a jujitsu tournament, you probably wouldn’t even place. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

“Thiago couldn’t even touch my face and he grew up kickboxing. You only got to see my striking that night and now you’re convinced you’ll beat me? Let me see you in a wrestling match or a [jiu-jitsu] tournament, you probably wouldn’t even place.”

I can see you’re starting to sip your own Kool-Aid, I know how it feels, I’ve been there before. Only I was around 23. Just don’t become delusional kid, fuck with a beast like me and I will expose you. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

“I can see you’re starting to sip your own Kool-Aid, I know how it feels, I’ve been there before. Only I was around 23. Just don’t become delusional kid, f*ck with a beast like me and I will expose you.”

Do you think Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya will eventually clash?