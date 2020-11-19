Thursday, November 19, 2020

Jon Jones Updates Fans On His Move Up To Heavyweight

By Clyde Aidoo
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Jon Jones has literally provided a “massive” update on his move up to the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones earned the nickname of “Bones” because of his lanky frame, but now there certainly appears to be more meat sticking to those bones based on the most recent social media post from Jones. As was reported earlier this year, Jon Jones has committed to going up to the heavyweight division, and we now can see that the former light heavyweight kingpin has been putting his downtime to good use as he makes his preparations for the move:

Image
Image
Image

Jon Jones captioned the photos with the statement “240 feels great,” and it certainly shows judging by the above photos. And earlier this week, Jones made it clear what his short-term goals are, with his primary goal being not to defeat Israel Adesanya but to conquer the heavyweight division:

“You’re joking right?” Jon asked in response to a fan who said he was jeopardizing a red panty night against Israel Adesanya. “I’ve been making millions since my early 20s, I don’t need a super fight with anyone. Fighting guys like Jan and Izzy does nothing for my legacy, winning the Heavyweight belt is the only thing that can bring me any higher than I already am.”

“Outside of a gigantic payday, he does nothing for me. Anderson was the man to beat in that weight class, not him. The next biggest legacy move for me is Stipe and I want all the smoke.”

Stipe Miocic’s next fight is already lined up, however, with the heavyweight champion set to defend against Francis Ngannou in a rematch of their 2018 bout. But that booking and all the buzz surrounding a potential superfight against Israel Adesanya have not shifted Jones’s focus from conquering the heavyweight division the same way he did light heavyweight.

How do you think Jon Jones will fare in the heavyweight division?

