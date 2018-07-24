As the Jon Jones/United States Anti-Doping Agency (“USADA”) decision nears closer and closer, it’s important for us to examine the possible and likely punishments that could be imposed upon the most dominant champion in UFC history. Jones could find himself back in the Octagon very soon…or not.

USADA is made up of a bunch of really smart guys, that grant themselves huge discretion in dealing with the suspension of fighters. They have wide latitude. That means that Jones’ suspension can last anywhere from nothing to four years. That’s a pretty wide range, I’d say. So, what does that depend on and what are we likely looking at, as USADA decides Jones’ fate?

The rules involving punishment as it relates to USADA basically take two factors into account: the maximum prescribed punishment allowable by the rules (four years) and any departures from that figure that could be granted due to Jones’ lack of fault and/or cooperation with USADA (informing on others). Additionally, let’s keep in mind that Jones’ suspension would be retroactive, so we’re looking back at August 2017 as the start date.

Now, on to the punishment. In order for Jones to receive no ban at all from USADA, it would have to be shown by Jones or his lawyers that no fault at all existed on the part of Jones. That would essentially mean taint without Jones’ knowledge. Even then however, USADA can punish Jones for some time, but showing no fault is his best bet to get out with no punishment. That’s unlikely in my view.

As above, if Jones is able to show taint, USADA can still impose sanctions and could impose a six-month suspension, even with a taint. The logic behind that is that taking any supplements theoretically exposes one to a violation, thus that person must be held responsible. However, because this is Jones’ second violation, he likely would be a good candidate for the eight-month to one year suspension frame. Again, that’s because what usually would be a six-month suspension is now amplified due to Jones being a repeat offender.

The next possible punishment on the list is the one year to three-year suspension. This would be the next step before the four-year suspension of which everyone is afraid. This would be imposed if Jones can show that he undertook reasonable efforts to ensure that he didn’t consume a contaminated substance. And then, obviously, if neither of the above can be shown, the four-year suspension would take hold, because let’s be honest, Jones public image would take an enormous hit if he informs on anyone, so there’s no way that’s happening.

In my opinion, USADA knows that it can’t look weak by simply telling Jones to no longer be a bad boy. Thus, since the suspension would be retroactive, the eight-month to one-year or one year to three-year suspensions are likely. This way, USADA keeps Jon Jones out of the sport longer than required, flexing their muscle, but also taking into account that Jones, the UFC, the sport and the general public need one of its biggest stars back.

What do you think will be the outcome of Jon Jones’ case with USADA?