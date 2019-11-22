Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Set For UFC PPV On Feb. 8 In Houston

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes is a go.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed that UFC president Dana White informed him that Jones will defend his light heavyweight championship against Reyes on Feb. 8. The bout will headline a UFC pay-per-view in Houston, Texas. BJPenn.com‘s Chris Taylor first brought word of the matchup.

Jones hasn’t been in action since July. He successfully defended his 205-pound gold against Thiago Santos via split decision in the main event of UFC 239. Reyes is coming off a first-round finish over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC Boston.

Reyes is a perfect 12-0 in his pro MMA career. Seven of his victories have come by way of knockout and two by submission. Many view Jones as being undefeated with his lone loss being a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill back in 2009.

Also set for the Feb. 8 card is a women’s flyweight title clash. Champion Valentina Shevchenko is scheduled to defend her title against Katlyn Chookagian.

Here are some of the matchups on tap for UFC 247.

  • UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes
  • UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian
  • Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann
  • Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa