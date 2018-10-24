UFC Prospect Picks Alexander Gustafsson To Beat Jon Jones In Rematch

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) prospect predicts a victory for Alexander Gustafsson over Jon Jones in a rematch.

Gustafsson will do battle with Jones a second time on Dec. 29 in the main event of UFC 232. “The Mauler” and “Bones” will be competing for the UFC light heavyweight title. Once their rematch begins, Daniel Cormier will be stripped of the 205-pound gold.

Fellow UFC Light Heavyweight Picks Alexander Gustafsson

Sixth ranked UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes is quickly surging in the light heavyweight division. In fact, he may be one or two wins away from going from prospect to contender. During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Reyes explained why he believes Gustafsson will go into 2019 as the new UFC light heavyweight champion:

“I have to go with [Gustafsson]. He’s been more active, he’s had less turmoil in his life, he’s not worried about fighting clean for the first time in years. I’ll have to go with Gus on this one. I know Jones is Jones, I get it. But there’s a lot of factors here. Even though I like Gus and I think he’s going to win, [the bigger fight for me] would be Jones. Because it’s Jones.”

Jones has been out of action since July 2017. He initially defeated Daniel Cormier in their rematch via knockout, but the result was changed to a No Contest when Jones popped for turinabol. He was given a reduced sentence and as a result, he will be back before 2018 comes to a close.

It’s been even longer since Gustafsson was last seen inside the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since a May 2017 knockout win over Glover Teixeira. It’ll be interesting to see if ring rust impacts either fighter.

Are any of you picking Alexander Gustafsson to win this fight, and if so how?