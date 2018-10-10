Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II Reportedly Set For UFC 232

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II appears to be heading its way to Las Vegas.

Ariel Helwani is reporting that Jones vs. Gustafsson II is a “done deal” for UFC 232. Furthermore, this will be contested for the UFC light heavyweight title. Cormier will be stripped of his light heavyweight gold once Jones vs. Gustafsson begins.

Breaking: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 is set for UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. More: pic.twitter.com/sB49isFzFZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2018

Cormier is a two-division champion, holding titles in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. He’ll go into his heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis as a two-division champion, but that’ll change before 2018 comes to a close. Of course it’ll change even quicker if Lewis can pull off the upset at UFC 230.

Jones has been out of action since July 2017. That’s because Jones violated the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy a second time. “Bones” agreed to give USADA “creditable substantial evidence” in exchange for a reduced sentence stemming from his UFC 214 positive test for turinabol.

UFC 232 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be the UFC’s final pay-per-view of 2018. Also featured on the card will be a “super fight” as women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her gold against women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes.

