Anthony Smith Says Jon Jones Is ‘Beatable’ Following UFC 235 Loss

Anthony Smith believes Jon Jones is a “beatable man” following UFC 235.

Smith challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight gold last night (March 2). The championship clash headlined UFC 235. Smith simply had no answer for Jones, who ended up retaining his title via unanimous decision.

“Lionheart” Feels “Bones” Is Beatable

During the UFC 235 post-fight press conference, Smith told reporters that he doesn’t get the feeling that Jones is unbeatable (via MMAFighting.com):

“That’s a beatable man. I didn’t walk out of there thinking, ‘Wow, he’s a lot better than I thought.’ Like when (Quinton) ‘Rampage’ (Jackson) lost to Jon and he stood there and said. like, ‘This kid’s for real, this guy’s good,’ like almost laying out to Jon. I don’t feel like that. I’m not gonna take anything away from him because he did a phenomenal job of doing what he had to do tonight, but I don’t have the feeling that’s a guy that I can’t beat.”

This was Jones’ first successful title defense in his current reign. Jones captured the gold back in Dec. 2018, finishing Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch. UFC president Dana White said he likes the idea of booking Jones vs. Thiago Santos next.

Do you think Jon Jones will be dethroned any time soon?