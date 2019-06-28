Jon Jones Wants To Help Robert Whittaker Train For Israel Adesanya Fight

It is clear Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya do not like each other. The two have had a feud for a while now, but “The Last Stylebender” has said he doesn’t want to fight Jones, yet. Rather he needs time to add more weight, which “Bones” says is an excuse to not fight him.

Since a fight seems unlikely, Jon Jones is now rooting for Robert Whittaker to beat Adesanya, where speculation is they will main event UFC 243.

“I got nothing but respect for him,” Jones said of Whittaker on “Now or Never” on ESPN. “He seems like a stand-up guy and I can’t wait to see him stomp a mudhole in Adesanya.”

Whittaker then posted to social media of the clip saying, “nothing but respect mate! @jonnybones.” There, Jones saw his post and responded offering to help train with Whittaker for his upcoming fight.

“Just keeping it real, would be honored to train with you leading up to your fight,” he said. “Let’s get you more than ready.”

Jon Jones is set for his own fight on July 6 against Thiago Santos at UFC 239. And, whether or not the two will actually train together is unknown, but the offer is out there.