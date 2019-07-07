Jon Jones Willing to Fight Cormier/Miocic Winner

Jon Jones successfully defended his light heavyweight championship at UFC 239 in an extremely competitive bout against Thiago Santos. Prior to the fight, media members were already asking Jones what would be in store for his future after UFC 239, so naturally, those questions continued after he officially defeated Thiago Santos.

One particular fight of interest is UFC 241’s Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight bout. For years, Jon Jones has teased a move up to the heavyweight division, so would Jones be interested in finally making his heavyweight debut against the winner of Cormier/Miocic? (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“Absolutely (I would fight Cormier again),” Jones told reporters following UFC 239. “Me and Daniel, we’re both speaking the same thing. It’s going to be a superfight, and the only reason why it hasn’t happened is, I think, the UFC’s scheduling. When the UFC’s ready for the fight, they know they have two guys who are willing and able and they’ll approach us and they’ll say, ‘Hey, this is what he’s going to get paid’ and Daniel will be happy.”

Though it has been Cormier’s name most frequently raised as a potential heavyweight opponent for Jones, if Miocic were to leave Anaheim with the heavyweight title, Jones would be willing to fight him as well:

“Yeah, absolutely I’d be willing to fight Stipe, as well,” Jones said. “I’d rather fight Daniel because I feel like I have his recipe, but I’d fight Stipe, too.”

One key note to make is that there is a major difference between a willingness and a desire. Jones’s primary motivation remains where he’s at: reigning over the light heavyweight division:

“My passion is at the light heavyweight division,” Jones said. “There’s so many guys that are coming up right now, and there’s so much work to do be done still. People always say, ‘Jon, you’ve cleared your division.’ I don’t look at it that way. I’m impressed by all the fighters. There’s so many guys.”

What do you believe are the odds Jon Jones fights the winner of Cormier/Miocic at heavyweight?