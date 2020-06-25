Jon Jones Willing To Sit Out Multiple Years Until UFC Makes Changes

Jon Jones is taking a stand as he wants to see change in the UFC.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. While UFC president Dana White has called Jones the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, the two are at odds. “Bones” was hoping the UFC would give him a bump up in pay for a heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou. Jones claimed the UFC wouldn’t even entertain the idea of a raise. White responded, saying that Jones demanded pay in the $30 million range. After some more heated words back-and-forth, Jones threatened to vacate the light heavyweight title and sit at home until a better deal is presented.

Jon Jones Says He’ll Sit Out To Force Change In UFC

Jones appeared as a guest on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O and discussed his gripes with the UFC. “Bones” claimed that he’s willing to sit on the sidelines for years in order to force change in the UFC when it comes to fighter pay (h/t ESPN).

“Most of the guys who are doing the absolute worst are not in the position that they can say publicly, ‘I have a second job, I’m borrowing money from my parents.’ I know so many fighters who are living in the Jackson Wink MMA gym because they can’t afford to have their own apartment, and they’re UFC fighters. So this is sad.

“And if I have to have a bad relationship with Dana, sit out for two years, three years, to bring light to what’s happening, then these are the things people remember you for more than winning belts. I stood for the younger fighters.”

Jones was last seen in action back in February. He put his 205-pound gold on the line against Dominick Reyes. “Bones” ended up defeating “The Devastator” via unanimous decision. It’s the first loss in Reyes’ career.

If cooler heads prevail, many expect Jones to defend his light heavyweight title against Reyes in a rematch or Jan Blachowicz. Just one week after Jones defeated Reyes, Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in their rematch. “Bones” was sitting near Octagon-side for the bout. Speaking to reporters after the bout, Jones expressed his belief that Blachowicz is a worthy contender. Time will tell how long the issues between Jones and the UFC will last.