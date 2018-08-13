Jon Tuck Motivated by Underdog Label Ahead of UFC Lincoln

At UFC Lincoln, Jon Tuck will make his second appearance inside the Octagon this year when he takes on 19-8-1 Drew Dober in Dober’s homestate of Nebraska. The fact that Tuck is riding into enemy territory isn’t a burden by any stretch, but a motivating factor for the Guamanian:

“I think it’s a great fight, going into somebody else’s hometown and putting on a show for the fans,” Tuck told MMASucka. “I’m just looking to put on a show and come home with the finish. I know I’m the underdog heading into every fight.

“Anywhere you go, I’ll always be an underdog fighting in someone else’s hometown but that gives me motivation to finish the fight.”

Two of Tuck’s last three fights have been lost due to split decision, so Tuck has learned the hard way of the importance of getting the finish. Getting a finish over Dober would be sweet, but Tuck believes that every win holds the intoxicating flavor of victory:

“Every win is going to be your biggest win,” Tuck said. “Just like every fighter coming off a loss is only good as their last fight. He’s a young, hungry fighter and he’s got a 4-1 streak so he’s definitely a good name to add to the list.”

The last name on Tuck’s list, TakanoriGomi, was a name that did carry a special significance for Tuck, however:

“When YouTube was still in its infancy, I was looking up any ways and forms to learn fighting,” Tuck began. “I would watch his moves and highlights to learn some things that Takanori Gomi did. Fighting him has always been my dream. I came into the sport with the desire to be one of the best fighters ever. As a martial artist, you want to fight legends of the sport. I want to fight every legend there is. Even if they seem like they’re on their way out, sharing the Octagon is an honor. It’s like going in there against Muhammad Ali. You would want that. That’s something you could take with you and live the rest of your life with.”

Jon Tuck will look to make it two straight on August 25th by defeating Drew Dober at UFC Lincoln, which airs August 25th on FS1 (main card) and FS2 (prelims) from Lincoln Nebraska, with the early prelims airing on UFC Fight Pass.

Do you think Jon Tuck picks up the victory over Drew Dober at UFC Lincoln?