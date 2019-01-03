Jones Calls BS On Recent P4P Rankings

Jon Jones is once again back on top of the UFC’s 205-pound mountain. “Bones” returned to the spotlight at UFC 232 on pay-per-view (PPV). He defeated Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of the evening, winning the vacant light heavyweight championship in the process. It will be interesting to see how Jones’ 2019 plays out and who will be the first challenger for his title.

With that being said, Jones’ victory earned him back into the pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings in the UFC. However, in the updated rankings, Jones is listed at number two behind longtime rival and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Jones took to Twitter to react to the news. Stealing a line from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jones said “This is number one bullsh*t”:

Jones will have the opportunity to reclaim the top P4P spot in the future. He already has a challenger ready to fight in Anthony Smith next. However, Jones seems interested in getting a trilogy bout done with Cormier, which would certainly reclaim him the top spot if he defeats “DC.” With “DC” ready to retire this year, it remains to be seen if he opts to fight either Jones, Brock Lesnar, or both next.

What do you think about Jones calling BS on the new P4P rankings?