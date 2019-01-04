Jones Big Betting Favorite Over DC In Potential Trilogy

If they decided to face off one more time, Jon Jones is currently the betting favorite for a potential trilogy bout. Following his dominant return to the Octagon over Alexander Gustafsson last week (Sat. December 29, 2018), talk of a third fight with “DC” has run rampant. With his victory over “The Mauler,” Jones is again the light heavyweight champion of the world.

Per the online sports betting site Bovada, Jones is currently a 2-to-1 favorite (-265) to once again defeat Cormier. “DC,” the UFC heavyweight champion of the word, is listed as a +205 betting underdog. Back in 2015, Jones bested Cormier after five rounds of fighting, taking home a unanimous decision victory to retain his title. When they rematched in July of 2017, Jones again defeated Cormier, this time via third-round head kick knockout.

However, after testing positive for a banned substance, the victory was overturned to a No Contest. In addition to Cormier, Bovada opened up a line for another fight for Jones. That being against former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Jones is a very heavy favorite to defeat Lesnar at (-350), with “The Beast” listed as a (+265) underdog.

What do you think about Jones being a betting favorite over DC in a potential trilogy fight?