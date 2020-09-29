Jones Jones Fires Back At Israel Adesanya, Says He’d Tear His Arm Off

Israel Adesanya said he still wants to face Jon Jones following his victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. Adesanya said he wants to defend his title at middleweight more times first but noted he plans to take on Jones eventually.

“I just want to f**k up Jon Jones and I still will,” Adesanya said at the post-UFC 253 press conference. “But I’ll just have to talk to Eugene cause even he talked about Stipe Miocic and other things. So yeah, everything’s open. Cheddar makes it better.”

Jones has now fired back at Adesanya for those comments. He took to Instagram to send a message to the Last Stylebender.

“BUT what? You’ve stepped into the ring over 100 times now and you’re still not ready!?” Jones wrote on Instagram. “You have a youth advantage and like four times the fighting experience. The truth is you’re already my pussy, you love being undefeated and you’ve seen what’s happened to everyone else.”

“It raises your stock to mention my name, you’re aware of this. You don’t want real confrontation with me, I’m not gonna just stand there and kickbox with you. I’ve been preparing for heavyweights, right around now I would literally tear one of your arms off.”