Jones to Cormier: Your Wife Knows Who You Dream About At Night

When Jon Jones had his hand raised at UFC 214 and kissed the back of Daniel Cormier’s after showering his nemesis with praise, it seemed the final chapter of their feud had finally closed. Fast forward to another failed drug test and a light heavyweight recoronation later, the futures of Jones and Cormier are yet again linked, and the trash talk that was expected to cease following Jones’s gracious post-fight interview at UFC 214 has now officially resumed full throttle.

TThis latest round of trash talk between these two bitter enemies began last week when Jon Jones responded to the UFC’s social media post asking if a victory over Stipe Miocic would earn Daniel Cormier GOAT status, to which Jones scoffed via his Twitter account, “Let’s just be real and stop asking this question” followed by offering, “If he’s in the conversation, does that make me the motherfucking man?”

Cormier would respond to these tweets in an interview released yesterday stating that as the Lance Armstrong of MMA, Jon Jones does not have a platform and is not allowed to have one after once again becoming inactive after failing another drug test. Jon Jones instantly caught wind of these comments, as within 24 hours later, Jon Jones once again took to Twitter, and boy, did he not hold back in his retort:

I don’t have a platform DC? That just sounds dumb. Even after years of suspension I have just as much if not more of a platform than you. Every win you get goes on my resume, You know who you dream about at night. I’m sure your wife knows too — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

At first I thought you were trying to convince the fans I beat you because of performance enhancing drugs but now I’m pretty sure you have convinced yourself too. 🤣 keep doing that — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Jones then looked ahead to the future, stating that Cormier will have his chance to prove that he was only defeated twice by Jones because of “cheating” before adding that should Cormier become the heavyweight champion, he will be there waiting to take that belt from him.

Good thing for you, the next time we fight I’ll be all cleaned up. Let’s see you dominate me this time since I cheated the first two🤣 👍🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Good luck in your next fight, I’ve always wanted to be heavyweight champ… who’s your daddy? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

Of course, Jones will need to clear the massive USADA hurdle that remains in front of him before he can act on these plans. However, Jones is using this downtime to make sure that he remains “balls deep” in Daniel Cormier’s head, as he has claimed to be in the past.

What do you make of Jones’s latest series of Tweets aimed at Daniel Cormier?