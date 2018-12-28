Jon Jones Doesn’t Think UFC 232 Was Moved For Him

Jon Jones doesn’t think the UFC moved UFC 232 for him. Initially, the pay-per-view (PPV) was set to go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, due to an abnormality in one of Jones’ tests, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) did not license “Bones” to fight. Instead, the UFC was forced to make other arrangements.

Those arrangements included moving the entire UFC 232 PPV card to California. Now, the event will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Jones will still face Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of the evening. The winner will be crowned the new light heavyweight champion of the world. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the UFC’s decision to move the fight to a different state on a few days’ notice.

Recently, Jones was asked about this during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. When asked how he felt about the UFC moving an entire event for him, “Bones” says he doesn’t believe that to be true:

“I don’t think they moved the event for me,” Jones said. “The UFC is not the company to put one athlete above everyone. I think they moved the event for the sake of the card. To keep the card strong and keeping the fans excited.

“I know there’s people all over the world who were planning on renting this pay-per-view, and people all over the world who want to see me and Alexander Gustafsson fight now. We’re both in great shape right now, and with the UFC, one thing I’ve learned is, the wheels are always going to keep turning.

“They’re always going to find a way to make it happen. It would’ve been really devastating and tragic to cancel the event. So thank god they didn’t, they found a way. A lot of people got hurt in the process, but a lot of people are still really happy it’s still happening. So I think that’s more what went down.”

What do you make of Jones saying he doesn’t think UFC 232 was moved for him?