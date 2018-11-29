Jon Jones Reveals What Alexander Gustafsson Taught Him In Their First Fight

Jon Jones believes a lesson was learned after his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson.

Jones is set to do battle with Gustafsson a second time on Dec. 29. The two will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the main event of UFC 232. The UFC light heavyweight title will be on the line. Two-division champion Daniel Cormier will vacate his 205-pound gold once Jones vs. Gustafsson II begins.

Jon Jones Talks Lesson Learned In First Encounter With “The Mauler”

Jones recently appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “Bones” revealed what Gustafsson taught him in the first fight (via MMAMania.com):

“I was getting used to people saying things like, ‘He is a lot like Jon Jones with better hands and better footwork.’ Everybody was saying he was a Swedish version of me. In my head, I was thinking he’s tall, has a presence about him, but he is not me. There is only one me, and it was almost an arrogance that I had. I was feeling like I was a product and he was a knockoff version of me. What he showed me was, hard work can beat talent when talent isn’t working hard. And that is such a true thing. I know I wasn’t doing the right things. I was in the heyday of my partying. Now I know what he is capable of and I will treat him as such. I will train for him like it is supposed to be.”

Do you think Jon Jones is truly taking things more seriously this time?