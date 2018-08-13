Jordan Burroughs Kills Rumor of Helping Conor McGregor Prepare For UFC 229

Jordan Burroughs is not helping Conor McGregor prepare for UFC 229.

McGregor is set to challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229. The “Notorious” one hasn’t competed in a mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016. Many believe that McGregor will need to ensure that his grappling is on point if he is to avoid the sambo skills of “The Eagle.”

Jordan Burroughs Kills Rumor of Helping Conor McGregor

There have been rumors floating around that Burroughs has been chosen to help McGregor prepare for UFC 229. Burroughs is a two-time NCAA Division I national champion and a gold medalist in freestyle wrestling. He took to Twitter to say the following:

I’m not working with Conor. I’m attempting to win a World Championship of my own in October. I wish him the best of luck in his upcoming title fight with Khabib. — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) August 13, 2018

Many believed that Burroughs would make the transition to MMA following a stellar wrestling run in college and the Olympics. Back in 2013, Jordan Burroughs revealed that wrestling is his calling and that fighting isn’t for everyone. Here’s part of that blog entry:

“I think there is a misconception that if you are an elite wrestler, that you should automatically plan to transition to MMA. MMA isn’t the natural progression of wrestling. In the last five years, a countless number of wrestlers have taken the leap from wrestling into the cage, but I think we can agree that it wasn’t because fighting was so much better than wrestling. There isn’t a lot of money in wrestling. We are far from NFL and NBA contracts, as well as UFC Pay-Per-View Mega Fights. If you’re a top guy in the MMA world, you are making quite a bit of money. There is a huge fan base, a number of sponsors, and you’re known as one of the baddest dudes on the planets. The life right? Maybe to some people. The UFC has its stars. GSP. Bones Jones. I would be lost in the shuffle. Wrestling needs me. I need wrestling.”

UFC 229 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. In the co-main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov will share the Octagon. Also featured on the card will be a strawweight clash between Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 229 as well as keep you up to speed on any additions and changes to the card.

Do you think Conor McGregor should work with a highly regarded wrestler before his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov?